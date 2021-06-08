South African Woman Delivered of 10 Babies at Once, 7 boys, 3 girls

South African Woman Delivered of 10 Babies at Once, 7 boys, 3 girls

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 2:26 pm


 

Gosiame Thamara and husband, Teboho Tsotesti

 

 

A South African woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, who, on Monday, 7 June, gave birth to 10 babies (decuplets) in a Pretoria hospital must be the latest in the Guinness Book of World Records. She will surely displace Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

For Sithole, she beat what her medical scans showed by two babies.

Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, said that her pregnancy, according to tuko.co.uk report, “was natural and wasn’t on fertility treatment.”

Instead of her husband, Tsotetsi Tsotetsi voting with his feet, his legs touching the back of his head as he does so, he received the new guests to the family with eclat. Rather, he said his wife’s pregnancy “was completely natural, adding they were happy to welcome their decuplets.”

The husband and wife are not strangers to more than one births. They have a set of twins aged six years old and they will now have 12 babies, a football team!

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Air Peace staff who stopped the trafficking of the two children 34 mins ago

    Air Peace personnel foil child trafficking attempt at MMA2 – Official
    Some residents and church members of Synagogue Church speaking to journalists at SCOAN on Sunday 50 mins ago

    TB Joshua: Miracles will continue in synagogue – Worshippers
    1 hour ago

    Reps summon Lai Mohammed over Twitter suspension
    Hakeem-Baba-Ahmed 1 hour ago

    No need for war to keep Nigeria together – Northern Elders
    Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa 1 hour ago

    Nigeria and Twitter
    Gunmen: 1 hour ago

    Gunmen kill more than 30 people in Benue
    3 hours ago

    Igangan attack: Ooni talks tough, berates Nigeria’s intelligence, advocates robust security
    3 hours ago

    Ogun LG poll: Activist dissociates self from statement over APC primaries