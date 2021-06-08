A South African woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, who, on Monday, 7 June, gave birth to 10 babies (decuplets) in a Pretoria hospital must be the latest in the Guinness Book of World Records. She will surely displace Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

For Sithole, she beat what her medical scans showed by two babies.

Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, said that her pregnancy, according to tuko.co.uk report, “was natural and wasn’t on fertility treatment.”

Instead of her husband, Tsotetsi Tsotetsi voting with his feet, his legs touching the back of his head as he does so, he received the new guests to the family with eclat. Rather, he said his wife’s pregnancy “was completely natural, adding they were happy to welcome their decuplets.”

The husband and wife are not strangers to more than one births. They have a set of twins aged six years old and they will now have 12 babies, a football team!