TwitterBan: Why PDP Reps walked out on Speaker

Some drama played our today at the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reps members staged a walk-out on the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila over the Twitter suspension controversy.

Trouble started when Gbajabiamila mandated four committees to investigate the Federal Government Twitter conflict.

However, Kingsley Chinda, leader of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives insisted that before investigation should start, government should lift the Twitter suspension first.

Gbajabiamila overulled him, saying ”by way of a rescission, you ought to come with a motion that is the rule.” Then arguments started. In anger, the PDP members walked out.

Chinda explained that he and 19 others walked out of plenary “because we want the immediate reversal of the Federal Government ban on Twitter before the legislature/Executive deliberate on it.”

He told journalists further: ”

“We won’t stop tweeting and please arrest us and touch not our constituents because we will continue to tweet.

“It’s not wrong to make an inclusion to the resolution of the House and that was what I did.”