#TwitterBan: Why PDP Reps walked out on Speaker

#TwitterBan: Why PDP Reps walked out on Speaker

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 5:34 pm


 

 

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives

Some drama played our today at the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reps members staged a walk-out on the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila over the Twitter suspension controversy.
Trouble started when Gbajabiamila mandated four committees to investigate the Federal Government Twitter conflict.
However, Kingsley Chinda, leader of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives insisted that before investigation should start, government should lift the Twitter suspension first.
Gbajabiamila overulled him, saying ”by way of a rescission, you ought to come with a motion that is the rule.” Then arguments started. In anger, the PDP members walked out.
Chinda explained that he and 19 others walked out of plenary “because we want the immediate reversal of the Federal Government ban on Twitter before the legislature/Executive deliberate on it.”
He told journalists further: ”
“We won’t stop tweeting and please arrest us and touch not our constituents because we will continue to tweet.
“It’s not wrong to make an inclusion to the resolution of the House and that was what I did.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Recruitment Update: Kaduna hires over 10,000 staff in last one year
    Some of the arrested internet fraudsters 55 mins ago

    EFCC arrests 50 for alleged internet fraud
    Zubaida Baba Ibrahim 1 hour ago

    One-sided report on Igbo: A Fulani woman’s dilemma
    TB Joshua, DIES at 57l CAN, PFN will not mourn him 2 hours ago

    Why CAN, PFN won’t condole with TB Joshua’s family – Obaseki
    Air Peace staff who stopped the trafficking of the two children 3 hours ago

    Air Peace personnel foil child trafficking attempt at MMA2 – Official
    3 hours ago

    South African Woman Delivered of 10 Babies at Once, 7 boys, 3 girls
    Some residents and church members of Synagogue Church speaking to journalists at SCOAN on Sunday 3 hours ago

    TB Joshua: Miracles will continue in synagogue – Worshippers
    4 hours ago

    Reps summon Lai Mohammed over Twitter suspension