Why CAN, PFN won’t condole with TB Joshua’s family – Obaseki

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 3:52 pm


By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The Senior Pastor of Divine Grace of Glory Church International, Pastor Peter Israel Obaseki, on Tuesday revealed why the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), may not send condolence messages to the family of late pastor of Synagogue of the Nation church, Prophet T. B. Joshua.
The Benin-based cleric who disclosed this while answering questions from journalists in the Edo state capital, said it was because the two Christian bodies do not believe in the style of Joshua’s ministry.
Obaseki who described the late preacher and philanthropist as his own father and mentor, said he is not surprised that CAN and PFN have not sent their condolences because it would be difficult to sympathize with a course which they don’t believe in.
According to him, Prophet T. B. Joshua, is a man of God. “Why I think he has not been in CAN or in PFN is because, many of the Christian bodies have not believed in his ministry.
“That has been the matter. So when you don’t believe in me, you become one that is doubting my ministry, it will be difficulty rather for me to associate with you.
“So, I think that is the reason. We have not seen him in CAN meeting, PFN meeting and other Christian bodies, but he is a man that stands on his own, that came with a new dimension of Christianity, a new dimension of power according to the revelations of the holy spirit to him and by the divine ‘impactation’ he has received from the holy spirit.
“That makes his ministry to be different and because of that difference, many people misconstrued him, not believing him because the way God manifested through him became what many Christian bodies were doubting and this caused a lot of issues.
“It is now many are trying to come to understand his ministry because many that criticized him years back, they are coming to understand that yes, of a truth, this man is a man of God and not as we thought because at the earlier stage, many were calling him antichrist, at the earlier stage, many were calling him a false prophet, which he never gave attention to. He stayed focused in the area God has called him,” Obaseki explained.
The clergyman said he has not been himself since he got the news of T. B. Joshua’s death, noting that the last time himself and his wife met with him, he prayed for him and bade him goodbye without knowing that was the last moment he was going to see him.
He called on the family of the deceased cleric to take solace in God and in the legacies he left behind.

