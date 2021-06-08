Wike: I believe in unity of Nigeria, but…

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reiterated his believe in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

Wike spoke during the 3rd National Conference of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, in Port Harcourt on Monday 7th June, 2021.

Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike however regretted that the unity of the country is under threat from self-destructive tendencies like ethnic chauvinism, religious intolerance and brazen disregard for the rule of law and nepotism.

He added that that the Federal Government seems to be fanning embers of disunity through its perceived actions and inactions.

“How can we explain a situation where almost all the heads of security agencies as well as critical national institutions are headed by people from a particular ethnic nationality and religious faith, in a country which prides itself as a secular state and believes in Federal Character, when it comes to the appropriation of positions,” he queried.

He further added that a situation where some sections of the country are treated as privileged group while other sections are treated with disdain and impunity leaves much to be desired and must be quickly addressed to engender equilibrium and a sense of belonging to all.

The Governor also added that the policies and programmes of his administration are hinged on the principle of equity and justice for all.

“Rivers State is hospitable to all as long as you are a law abiding and responsible citizen, you can aspire to the highest level you can attain, without discrimination and that is what we wish for in our beloved nation Nigeria,” said Wike.

In his keynote address the Governor of Abia State. Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who saluted the courage of the media, said the history of our nationhood right from the time of battling for the present democracy cannot be complete without a place of pride for the Nigeria media.

He saluted great patriots like Dele Giwa and Chima Ubani who paid the Supreme price towards building a nation called Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said the media should strive to promote national unity and not division, advocated for a society where the weak, the poor, the voiceless and everybody can aspire and speak what he wants to say and aspire to become, what he wants to become, irrespective of where he comes from, his religion or other primordial considerations.

In his remarks the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed who spoke through the Head, NTA Port Harcourt Network Centre, Bosede Adebayo called for commitment from everybody, including journalist to the oneness of the Nigeria and peace, sustainability and development of the country.

The National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, had earlier said the Union was hosting the conference in order to achieve a national consensus that would help facilitate Nigeria’s response to the growing wave of insecurity, noting that the defeat of terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities while attempting to achieve democratic stability requires the concentration of the mind, especially the invaluable role of the media.

He called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay reverse its decision to ban Twitter activities in the country which he said was completely at variance with democracy, which Nigeria had signed onto.

Highlight of the occasion was the induction of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike into the NUJ Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in leadership and infrastructure development.