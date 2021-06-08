Wike: I believe in unity of Nigeria, but…

Wike: I believe in unity of Nigeria, but…

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 11:15 pm


Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo and National President of NUJ Chief Chris Isiguzo.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo and National President of NUJ Chief Chris Isiguzo.

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reiterated his believe in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

Wike spoke during the 3rd National Conference of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, in Port Harcourt on Monday 7th June, 2021.

Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike however regretted that the unity of the country is under threat from self-destructive tendencies like ethnic chauvinism, religious intolerance and brazen disregard for the rule of law and nepotism.

He added that that the Federal Government seems to be fanning  embers of disunity through its perceived actions and inactions.

“How can we explain a situation where almost all the heads of security agencies as well as critical national institutions are headed by people from a particular ethnic nationality and religious faith, in a country which prides itself as a secular state and believes in Federal Character, when it comes to the appropriation of positions,” he queried.

He further added that a situation where some sections of the country are treated as privileged group while other sections are treated with disdain and impunity leaves much to be desired and must be quickly addressed to engender equilibrium and a sense of belonging to all.

The Governor also added that the policies and programmes of his administration are hinged on the principle of equity and justice for all.

“Rivers State is hospitable to all as long as you are a law abiding and responsible citizen, you can aspire to the highest level you can attain, without discrimination and that is what we wish for in our beloved nation Nigeria,” said Wike.

In his keynote address the Governor of Abia State. Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who saluted the courage of the media, said the history of our nationhood right from the time of battling for the present democracy cannot be complete without a place of pride for the Nigeria media.

He saluted great patriots like Dele Giwa and Chima Ubani who paid the Supreme price towards building a nation called Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said the media should strive to promote national unity and not division, advocated for a society where the weak, the poor, the voiceless and everybody can aspire and speak what he wants to say and aspire to become, what he wants to become, irrespective of where he comes from, his religion or other primordial considerations.

In his remarks the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed who spoke through the Head, NTA Port Harcourt Network Centre, Bosede Adebayo called for commitment from everybody, including journalist to  the oneness of the Nigeria and peace, sustainability and development of the country.

The National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, had earlier said the Union was hosting the conference in order to achieve a national consensus that would help facilitate Nigeria’s response to the growing wave of insecurity, noting that the defeat of terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities while attempting to achieve democratic stability requires the concentration of the mind, especially the invaluable role of the media.

He called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay reverse its decision to ban Twitter activities in the country which he said was completely at variance with democracy, which Nigeria had signed onto.

Highlight of the occasion was the induction of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike into the NUJ Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in leadership and infrastructure development.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, 32 mins ago

    Sylva, Akpabio not at war over NDDC board – Aide
    Spokespersons of NCPF Hon Sule Audu and Dr Tunde Olusunle 50 mins ago

    2023: Why North Central deserves presidency – Forum
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) and member representing Port Harcourt federal constituency 1, Hon. Kenneth Anayo Chikere during the flag off of dualisation of Ogbum-nu-Abali/Eastern By Pass Road, Port Harcourt on Tuesday. 1 hour ago

    APC diminished into irrelevance in Rivers – Wike
    Senator Andy Uba 2 hours ago

    Why I’m optimistic of winning Anambra governorship poll – Sen. Uba
    Twitter : Nigerian government asks telecommunications operators to suspends access to the platform 2 hours ago

    FG’s Twitter ban: Another view
    Evelyn, right, wife of TB Joshua 3 hours ago

    CAN writes TB Joshua’s wife, heaps encomiums on late Cleric
    6 hours ago

    What I went through during pregnancy: S/African mother delivered of 10 babies
    French President Macron slapped 6 hours ago

    French president slapped while greeting crowd, arrest made. 