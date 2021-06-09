Bauchi Modern Hajj Camp excites CSO

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a civil society organisation that monitors Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, has commended Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State for the completion and commissioning of an ultra modern Hajj Camp in the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, and Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We are particularly pleased that Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed dream of erecting a state of the art Hajj camp in Bauchi State has manifested within two years of his administration. The ultra modern Hajj camp, designed to serve both Muslim and Christian pilgrims from Bauchi State, will allow pilgrims on transit to enjoy world class facilities before embarking on his/her spiritual/religious purification in the Holy lands,” IHR said.

It noted that the Camp with a seating capacity of 1,000 and 750 hostel capacity, would serve 250 male and 500 female intending pilgrims from Bauchi state.

“However, while we commend the laudable efforts of His Excellency in seeing to completion of this project, we equally urge the Bauchi State Government to ensure that the Hajj camp is maintained properly and its standard sustained to meet the objective in which the Camp was built.

“Such steps will ensure structural stability, prevent unnecessary damage by weather or from general usage and safety,” it stated.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, inaugurated the complex, which named after him.