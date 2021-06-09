Buhari receives 1st Made in Nigeria cell phone

Buhari receives 1st Made in Nigeria cell phone

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 1:51 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari holding the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile presented to him by the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari holding the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile presented to him by the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, presented the phone to the president, before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

According to Adebayo, the phone is one of the 12 cell phones produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

He said: “Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched.

“It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones.”

NAN reports the president also presided over the swearing-in of one Commissioner each, for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) ahead of deliberations at the cabinet meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari holding the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile presented to him by the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari holding the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile presented to him by the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the FCC and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the NPC.

Bukar replaces the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaces the NPC Commissioner from Niger.

NAN observed that the representatives from the two states died recently.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the conference room of the First Lady’s office.

Among those physically attending the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami and Trade and investment; Niyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the meeting from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)
SYC/SH

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege 4 mins ago

    9th Senate passes 58 bills in 2 years
    Police: kill 2 suspected kidnappers in Kogi 14 mins ago

    Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers in Kogi shootout
    59 mins ago

    Insecurity: Governor Akeredolu Inaugurates 503 Fresh Amotekun Personnel
    2 hours ago

    Despite ban, all duly issued tinted permits remain valid- IGP
    Lauretta Onochie{ renominated by Buhari for appointment as INEC Commissioner 2 hours ago

    INEC Commissioners: Buhari re-presents Lauretta Onochie, others
    APC 4 hours ago

    Anambra governorship poll: Emenike head APC 7-member screening committee
    TB Joshua, DIES at 57l CAN, PFN will not mourn him 4 hours ago

    TB Joshua: I am tempted to speak out, but…
    Governor Bala Mohammed 4 hours ago

    Just in: Bauchi Governor sacks Commissioners, SSG, others