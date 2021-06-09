Cartoon Network Launches Campaign For Children

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9:07 am



By Daniels Ekugo
Cartoon Network has announced a brand-new multi-territory and multi-language climate change awareness initiative launching across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) .
The campaign, Cartoon Network Climate Champions, sets out to inspire and invite kids to take on small challenges that can make a world of difference to the health of our planet.
At the heart of the campaign is the website which offers kids across Africa a safe place to learn about climate change and be inspired by other young changemakers from around the world taking positive action to tackle the issue. Most importantly, the site gives kids the chance to make a difference themselves through daily challenges, designed to inspire and motivate them to make changes at home, at school, and in their local communities.
The challenges are categorised by different themes – some of them recognising key climate awareness moments such as World Environment Day on the 5th of June and World Oceans Day on the 8th of June.
By completing the challenges, the Climate Champions earn digital rewards for a virtual garden that they can nurture and grow. In total, there are more than 100 small actions and challenges that kids can take part in, as well as fun quizzes, games and videos. They can keep track of their progress through a global activity

