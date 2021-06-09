Chaos as bus drivers protest killing of colleague in Port Harcourt

Chaos as bus drivers protest killing of colleague in Port Harcourt

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 10:48 am


CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State

CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

There was chaos this morning, Wednesday, along NTA-Choba-Ngboba- Uzuoba route in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers States as commercial bus drivers embark on protest over lleged killing of their colleague by an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

It was learnt that the official of NSCDC attached to the Rivers State Task force on Street Trading and Illegally Motor parks allegedly shot and killed a the bus driver on Tuesday after minor altercation.

It was learnt that the driver was immediately taken to the hospital after he was shot by traumatized colleagues but he was confirmed dead due to excessive bleeding.

In protest, commercial drivers and tricycle operators blocked the very popular and busy NTA junction, the axis where the deceased was shot by the civil defence officer.

Eyewitnesses said the drivers who were armed with sticks, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons stopped their colleagues who were seen carrying passengers by smashing their side mirrors and forcing them to join the protest early Wednesday morning.

The blockage of NTA junction by the drivers resulted in serious gridlock in the area.

While conforming the incident, the spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni said policemen have been deployed to restore peace and order.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area has been directed to ensure that there will not be any breakdown of law and order.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    APC 1 hour ago

    Anambra governorship poll: Emenike head APC 7-member screening committee
    TB Joshua, DIES at 57l CAN, PFN will not mourn him 1 hour ago

    TB Joshua: I am tempted to speak out, but…
    Governor Bala Mohammed 1 hour ago

    Just in: Bauchi Governor sacks Commissioners, SSG, others
    Kingsley Moghalu: wants fresh probe of events leading to the Nigerian civil war 2 hours ago

    Moghalu asks Buhari to open fresh probe of civil war
    Twitter : Nigerian government asks telecommunications operators to suspends access to the platform 2 hours ago

    #TwitterBan: Rights group drags Nigerian Govt to court
    Southern Governors' wives in group photograph at the end of the meeting 2 hours ago

    Southern Governors’ Wives to jointly work on projects
    Joe Biden: to visit Europe 2 hours ago

    Biden to visit Europe in first trip abroad as U.S. president
    Open grazing: Herdsmen and their cows 3 hours ago

    Open Grazing: Bayelsa Govt. impounds 34 cows for allegedly violating law