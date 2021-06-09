Chaos as bus drivers protest killing of colleague in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

There was chaos this morning, Wednesday, along NTA-Choba-Ngboba- Uzuoba route in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers States as commercial bus drivers embark on protest over lleged killing of their colleague by an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

It was learnt that the official of NSCDC attached to the Rivers State Task force on Street Trading and Illegally Motor parks allegedly shot and killed a the bus driver on Tuesday after minor altercation.

It was learnt that the driver was immediately taken to the hospital after he was shot by traumatized colleagues but he was confirmed dead due to excessive bleeding.

In protest, commercial drivers and tricycle operators blocked the very popular and busy NTA junction, the axis where the deceased was shot by the civil defence officer.

Eyewitnesses said the drivers who were armed with sticks, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons stopped their colleagues who were seen carrying passengers by smashing their side mirrors and forcing them to join the protest early Wednesday morning.

The blockage of NTA junction by the drivers resulted in serious gridlock in the area.

While conforming the incident, the spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni said policemen have been deployed to restore peace and order.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area has been directed to ensure that there will not be any breakdown of law and order.