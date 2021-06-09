COVID-19 vaccination: Oyo records one serious side effect – Official

COVID-19 vaccination: Oyo records one serious side effect – Official

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9:41 pm


AstraZeneca says vaccine very effective against COVID-19

COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine: Oyo records one serious side effect

By Oluwabukola Akanni

The Oyo State COVID-19  Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) says one person was reported with serious side effects from COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

“Also, 398 others had mild symptoms such as slight headache and pain at the injection site, while 75,000 people were vaccinated against the infection in the first round of vaccination exercise,” Dr Taiwo Ladipo, EOC Incident Manager said.

Ladipo made this known on Wednesday in Ibadan at an interactive session with the media on the state’s effort to contain the spread of the virus.

He said that 42, 870 samples had been collected in the state as at June 6, since the index case.

The official said that out of the figures, 6,558 tested positive for COVID-19, while 6,731 people had recovered from the infection and 124 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state.

“The influx of people from countries with a high burden of COVID-19 cases and apathy toward COVID-19 testing is of concern to EOC.

“There is need for cooperation of individuals in the community in ensuring that suspected cases get tested and treated.

“Even, when we test minimally, we might just have a single case, and it is something that is giving us concern, because it shows that we have not mopped it up in our society.

“Unfortunately, most of the testing is incidentally because some people want to travel abroad.

“So, we have more cases coming in from private laboratories that are doing the test for international travels and that tells us that we are still in the woods.

“The situation we are in even portend danger because although we think that there are few cases, we could have some with new variants of COVID-19 causing calamity in other climes,” he said.

The incident manager revealed that  the number of people vaccinated in the state was still low and not enough to ensure herd immunity.

He, however, urged everyone to get set to be vaccinated during the next round of COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the state.

In his remarks, Dr Olusola Oriniowo, the EOC’s Co-lead on Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar, said that there was underreporting of cases of side effects of the vaccine in Oyo State.

According to him, individuals are expected to report any symptom they noticed following the vaccine to be able to access correct advice and medical care on how to manage any effect of taking the vaccine.

Also, Mrs Titilope Akinleye, Oyo State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer asked the media to debunk untrue and unverified information on COVID-19.

She called for increased public sensitisation on the need to keep to the preventive measures and be tested for COVID-19.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 15 mins ago

    JUSUN strike suspension: Lawyers express different views
    Governor Hope Uzodinma 33 mins ago

    Police speaks on alleged attack on Imo Govt House, killing of 15 soldiers
    Guns: Hoodlums kill 10-year-old girl in Osun 41 mins ago

    Shootings in Osun: Sawmill worker, 10-year-old girl killed
    One of the victims of the accident 59 mins ago

    Three dead, 12 injured in Edo auto crash – FRSC
    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 1 hour ago

    JUSUN suspends strike, issues a communique
    Wike: orders deduction of one week pay from salary of JUSUN members 1 hour ago

    Strike: JUSUN workers in Rivers to forfeit one week pay
    L-R: Special Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on Special Projects, George-Kelly D. Alabo; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and Senator Barry Mpigi during the flag off of reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana LGA on Wednesday. 2 hours ago

    Wike threatens to acquire disputed  Ogoni land over communal crisis
    Police: 2 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 suspected ritualists with human parts in Osun