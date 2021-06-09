INEC Commissioners: Buhari re-presents Lauretta Onochie, others

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 1:26 pm


Lauretta Onochie{ renominated by Buhari for appointment as INEC Commissioner

By Kingsley Okoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-presented the confirmation of Lauretta Onochie, his Special Assistant on Social Media and five others for appointment as National Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie’s previous nomination was turned down on Oct. 12, 2020 by the Senate, following an outcry by some senators on her nomination.

Presenting an executive communication from the Buhari, seeking the confirmation of the nominees at plenary on Wednesday, leader of the Senate, Sen.Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi -North) said:

“That the Senate do consider the request of Mr President on the confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with paragraph 14 part I(F) of the third schedule to the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The nominees are: Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Commissioner Katsina); Lauretta Onochie (Commissioner Delta), Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Commissioner Ekiti); Saidu Babura Ahmad (Commissioner Jigawa); Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam (Commissioner North- Central) and Dr Baba Bila (Commissioner North- East).’’

However, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia) and minority leader, when asked to second the motion by the Senate leader, said Lauretta Onochie as a nominee had been rejected by the Senate earlier.

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan in his remark, however referred the nominations to Committee on INEC for further legislative inputs and to report back in two weeks.

