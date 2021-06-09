Just in: Bauchi Governor sacks Commissioners, SSG, others

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 10:56 am


Governor Bala Mohammed

By Auwalu Birninkudu

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has dissolved the State Executive Council and sacked other political appointees.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The state government said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

Mohammed also sacked the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Government House, commissioners and special advisers.

The governor directed all commissioners to handover to respective Permanent Secretaries, while the SSG, Chief of staff and other affected special advisers will handover to the most senior permanent secretary in the Government House.

While thanking the appointees for the services rendered to the state, the governor wished them well in their future endeavours.

The dissolution also affected hundreds of political appointees of  the governor.

