JUSUN suspends strike, issues a communique

Akin Kuponiyi

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Today, on Wednesday afternoon, suspended its nine weeks old strike embarked upon to demand for financial autonomy of the judiciary.

JUSUN suspended the strike after the meeting it had with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The Judiciary workers had commenced the industrial action on April 6 after the meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) which resolved to commence the strike.

Since the strike which halted all activities in the courts nationwide, the labour minister Dr Chris Ngige had held meetings with all the stakeholders with state governors, JUSUN officials and National Judicial Council (NJC).

Agreements were reached and signed by the stakeholders.

The communique issued today by JUSUN at the end of emergency meeting of its National Executive Council and signed by Deputy President Mr Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary L.M. Adetola , states that NEC-in-session after exhaustive deliberations resolve as follows:

“NEC-in- session commends the Chief Justice of the Federation and all heads of courts for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the industrial action.

“NEC-in-session commends the efforts of NJC in making sure that the governors obey the MOA, judgement and agreement on the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

“NEC-in-session commends the NWC/NEC and all JUSUN members for all their sacrifice, understanding and patience.

“NEC-in-session condemns the actions of the governors of Kaduna, Plateau and Benue States for withholding salaries of judiciary workers in their various States for months and urge all governors involved to do the needful.

“NEC-in-session agreed that there shall be introduction of peculiar allowance throughout the State and Federal courts

“NEC-in-session discussed extensively and after putting so many issues into consideration, that is, the intervention of NJC and other stakeholders, the NEC has resolved that the strike is hereby suspended.

“NEC-in-session pleads with the NJC, the Presidential Implementation Committee, the Attorney General of the Federation and all stakeholders to see that the issue of Judiciary financial autonomy is laid to rest finally as provided for in Section 81(3), 121(3), and 162(9) of 1999 Constitution as amended.

“NEC-in-session frowned at the deduction of salary of JUSUN members of Bayelsa State and request that the deducted sum be restored forthwith.

“NEC-in-session unanimously reiterate that no member of JUSUN should be victimised on account of the strike action.

“Issued this 9th day of June 2021 at Abuja.”