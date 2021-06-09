Moghalu asks Buhari to open fresh probe of civil war

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a fresh inquest into the events leading to the Nigerian civil war.

Moghalu who gave the advise at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday said the ‘Truth and Reconciliation Committee’ should begin its assignment from a probe of the January 1966 coup and go all the way to January 1970 when the Nigerian civil war ended.

According to him, the committee should be given a six-month mandate to examine, especially the events of January 1966 to January 1970, invite witnesses, survivors and critical players still alive to make statements.

Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made the recommendation at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja while re-emphasising his intention to contest the presidency in 2023.

He added that members of the committee, one from each geopolitical zone in the country, should be of high reputation and relevant expertise.

He further added that one international member assigned from the United Nations or from South Africa should also be part of the committee.

Such persons he said, should also make recommendations that would promote national reconciliation by turning historical memories into a positive force for mutual forgiveness and nation building.

”President Buhari should invite all secessionist agitation movements to a national dialogue in order to give them a hearing with a view to addressing credible, verifiable grievances.