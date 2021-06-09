Police speaks on alleged attack on Imo Govt House, killing of 15 soldiers

Police speaks on alleged attack on Imo Govt House, killing of 15 soldiers

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 11:20 pm


Governor Hope Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State:

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Imo Police Command has rebutted the report in some social media platforms that gunmen attacked the Governmet House and Obinze Army Barracks.

Reacting to the report in a statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Alkana, urged the public to disregard the report.

He described it as “a false alarm, which only existed in the imagination of the writer”.

The social media report also stated that 15 soldiers were killed in the attack.

The PPRO described the report as “the handiwork of mischief makers and conflict entrepreneurs.

“The command, therefore, warns the public to be wary of such posts,” he stated, adding that it was aimed at causing tension and instilling fear in Imo people.

“It further warns mischief makers to desist from such fake alarms, else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law,”

Alkana, who said that peace had returned to Imo, advised “night crawlers and hospitality patrons to feel free, come out en masse in pursuit of their regular pleasure”. (

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 11 mins ago

    JUSUN strike suspension: Lawyers express different views
    Guns: Hoodlums kill 10-year-old girl in Osun 38 mins ago

    Shootings in Osun: Sawmill worker, 10-year-old girl killed
    One of the victims of the accident 56 mins ago

    Three dead, 12 injured in Edo auto crash – FRSC
    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 1 hour ago

    JUSUN suspends strike, issues a communique
    Wike: orders deduction of one week pay from salary of JUSUN members 1 hour ago

    Strike: JUSUN workers in Rivers to forfeit one week pay
    L-R: Special Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on Special Projects, George-Kelly D. Alabo; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and Senator Barry Mpigi during the flag off of reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana LGA on Wednesday. 2 hours ago

    Wike threatens to acquire disputed  Ogoni land over communal crisis
    AstraZeneca says vaccine very effective against COVID-19 2 hours ago

    COVID-19 vaccination: Oyo records one serious side effect – Official
    Police: 2 hours ago

    Police arrest 5 suspected ritualists with human parts in Osun