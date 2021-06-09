Police speaks on alleged attack on Imo Govt House, killing of 15 soldiers

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Imo Police Command has rebutted the report in some social media platforms that gunmen attacked the Governmet House and Obinze Army Barracks.

Reacting to the report in a statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Alkana, urged the public to disregard the report.

He described it as “a false alarm, which only existed in the imagination of the writer”.

The social media report also stated that 15 soldiers were killed in the attack.

The PPRO described the report as “the handiwork of mischief makers and conflict entrepreneurs.

“The command, therefore, warns the public to be wary of such posts,” he stated, adding that it was aimed at causing tension and instilling fear in Imo people.

“It further warns mischief makers to desist from such fake alarms, else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law,”

Alkana, who said that peace had returned to Imo, advised “night crawlers and hospitality patrons to feel free, come out en masse in pursuit of their regular pleasure”. (