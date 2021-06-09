Southern Governors’ Wives to jointly work on projects

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Southern Governors Wives Forum (SGWF), has resolved to collectively undertake common projects that will impact the region in particular and the country as a whole, in support of their spouses, the Governors.

The Forum which is made up wives of all the Governors in the southern states of the country, made the resolve at their quarterly meeting, held at the Edo House, in Abuja.

The quarterly meeting coincided with the end of the two year tenure of the sitting exco members of the Forum, chaired by Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of Edo state governor.

The First Lady of Osun state, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola emerged the new Chair of the Forum by consensus.

Mrs. Martha Udom (Akwa Ibom First Lady), was elected Vice Chairperson, Mrs. Gloria Diri of Bayelsa state was elected Secretary, while the First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodinma, was elected Treasurer of the Forum.

Others were Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, elected Public Relations Officer while the First Lady of Ogun state, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, is in charge of Welfare.

In her remark, the outgone Chairman of the Forum, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, urged the new exco members to come up with ideas that would give meaningful support to the governors.