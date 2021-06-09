Three dead, 12 injured in Edo auto crash – FRSC

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed the death of three persons in a rod crash that occured on Wednesday, along the Benin/Ekpoma highway, by Iruekpen.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Henry Benemesia, who confirmed the incident, also disclosed that 12 other passengers in the bus sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Benemesia explained that two of the victims died at the spot, while the third died while being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The 18-seater Toyota bus belonging to one of the transport companies in Benin City, was said to be traveling to Ekpoma from Benin, when the incident occurred.

The Edo FRSC boss explained that the incident occurred when the ill-fated bus overtook another vehicle while on very high speed.

“What happened was that the driver was over speeding, and wanted to overtake wrongly. Two of them died at the spot, but one died on the way to the hospital, while 12 persons sustained injuries,” Benemesia said.

He further disclosed that the diseased were taken to an undisclosed hospital mortuary, while the injured ones were taken to hospital for treatment.

Photo

One of the victims