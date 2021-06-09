Wizard of Endor: Okotie mocks T.B Joshua?

Richard Elesho

As the world, especially his followers continue to mourn the sudden demise of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation’s, SCOAN, the aged African tradition of not speaking ill of the dead seems to have been set aside, in some quarters.

A facebook post on a certain ‘wizard of Endor’ who goes by the name “Emmanuel’ by Reverend Chris Okotie of the Household of God Church, Opebi Lagos, went viral on Tuesday and is believed to hold a veiled reference to the late Prophet.

The clergyman in his cryptic post noted that the “wizard” who assumed the title of “Emmanuel” had been consumed by divine indignation. His post comes days after Joshua, who was known for using the name “Emmanuel” in his church, died.

Okotie further noted that the day of God’s vengeance has fully come to Nigeria though it wasn’t clear who he was directly referencing in his post, according to Vanguard.

“Hebrews 1:13 says Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool. The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.

“No marvel, one-third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!! Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows.

“He has descended from the mountain of spices with the fiery sword of his indignation. Glorious in his apparel and traveling in the greatness of his strength, he goes conquering and to conquer the adversaries of his church.

“Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear. The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. And they shall not escape,” he wrote.

The News reports that there was no love lost between Okotie and Joshua when he was alive. The Shepherd Superintendent in Opebi, a former musician did not approve of Joshua’s claim to prophetic mandate and did not hide his feelings. At the best of times, there was an uneasy calm between the two.