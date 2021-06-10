2023: Northern group asks APC to zone presidential ticket to south

Richard Elesho

As the nation inches towards the 2023 dateline for general election, a group in the northern part of the country has added its voice to the call for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to be zoned to the south.

The group by the name, Progressives for Umaru Tanko Al-Makura at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja argued that for political expediency, fairness and equity, the south should produce the next President.

Similarly, the group endorsed former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura for the position of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Leader of the Group, Mr. Makpa Malla who was accompanied by a member representing Awe, Keana and Doma federal constituency of Nasarawa State, Mr. Hassan Nalaraba as well as former chairmen and members of the house of assembly, canvassed the positions at the media parley.

The group, called on Senator Al-Makura to throw his hat in to the ring and vie for the national Chairmanship of the party.

Their words: “We therefore stand firm on our belief that an Al-Makura chairmanship of the party would further solidify and consolidate the party’s gains so far, create a strong atmosphere of trust, unity and inclusion which are crucial elements the party requires at this moment to expand it’s horizon and make further gains going forward.”

The group admonished national leaders and critical stakeholders of the party to zone the national chairmanship position of the party to the north central and the presidency to the south as it would engender the feeling of inclusion among the party ranks

The group further commended the Mai Mala Buni led national caretaker committee for reconciling aggrieved members “restoring lost members and bringing in new members including Governors, senators, house of Reps and state assembly members to the party.