Air Peace begins Port Harcourt-Benin, Kano-Port Harcourt flights

By Yunus Yusuf

Air Peace has announced the commencement of flight operations on Port Harcourt-Kano-Port Harcourt and the resumption of Kano-Asaba-Kano routes.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the airline’s Media Executive, announced this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Olisa said that the airline had introduced a set of new connections to offer the Nigerian flying public more network options and satisfy their growing air travel needs.

He said that Asaba-Kano-Asaba flight would start June 14, and run three days every week, while Kano-Port Harcourt-Kano would operate twice weekly from June 15.

He added that it would operate on Benin-Port Harcourt-Benin routes from June 18, on Fridays and Sundays.

“Tickets for these new connections are already selling and the flying public can start booking on our website flyairpeace.com or the mobile app.

“The new connections further reflect Air Peace’s commitment to providing strategic connectivity which addresses the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel,” he said.

Olisa said that the airline would also launch scheduled daily flights to Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja on June 17, adding that there were plans to kick-off Gombe and Ibadan routes soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations including Johannesburg.

The airline also has a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including two brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets delivered earlier this year, with 11 more lined up for delivery.