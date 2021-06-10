Air Peace begins Port Harcourt-Benin, Kano-Port Harcourt flights

Air Peace begins Port Harcourt-Benin, Kano-Port Harcourt flights

Thursday, June 10, 2021 10:34 pm


Air Peace plane

By Yunus Yusuf

Air Peace has announced the commencement of flight operations on Port Harcourt-Kano-Port Harcourt and the resumption of Kano-Asaba-Kano routes.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the airline’s Media Executive, announced this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Olisa said that the airline had introduced a set of new connections to offer the Nigerian flying public more network options and satisfy their growing air travel needs.

He said that Asaba-Kano-Asaba flight would start June 14, and run three days every week, while Kano-Port Harcourt-Kano would operate twice weekly from June 15.

He added that it would operate on Benin-Port Harcourt-Benin routes from June 18, on Fridays and Sundays.

“Tickets for these new connections are already selling and the flying public can start booking on our website flyairpeace.com or the mobile app.

“The new connections further reflect Air Peace’s commitment to providing strategic connectivity which addresses the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel,” he said.

Olisa said that the airline would also launch scheduled daily flights to Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja on June 17, adding that there were plans to kick-off Gombe and Ibadan routes soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations including Johannesburg.

The airline also has a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including two brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets delivered earlier this year, with 11 more lined up for delivery.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Wike: orders stoppage of salaries of striking parliamentary workers 21 mins ago

    Strike: Wike stops salaries parliamentary workers in Rivers
    Twitter : Nigerian government asks telecommunications operators to suspends access to the platform 1 hour ago

    Again, U.S. asks Nigeria to end Twitter suspension
    The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya 1 hour ago

    Army appoints new commander for Boko Haram war in massive redeployment of top officers
    5 hours ago

    CBN may launch digital currency end of 2021 – official
    President Buhari alighting from one of the coaches for Lagos -Ibadan railway after the commissioning on Thursday 5 hours ago

    Buhari: Rail network to make Nigeria’s ports destination points for import, export
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Hands Over Crime Fighting Equipment to Policeju
    Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu 5 hours ago

    Nigerian Army gets new spokesperson
    5 hours ago

    Hajj 2021: When the going gets tough