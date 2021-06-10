Army appoints new commander for Boko Haram war in massive redeployment of top officers

Nigeria’s new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya on Thursday approved new appointments for the various operations and divisions of the Nigerian Army.

Key among the new postings is the deployment of Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, the code name for the ongoing war against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents in Northeast Nigeria as the new commander.

The Chief of Army Staff was the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI before his appointment. Maj. Gen. Musa will replace him.

Also, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu was appointed as the Director of Army Public Relations as contained in s statement issued by Army Spokesperson, Brig. Gen Mohammed Yerima..

General Yerima said the appointments of senior officers are in line with the Chief of Army Staff vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

The statement read thus: “Those affected in the reorganization include; Major General FO Omoigui from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General, Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Theatre Commander, Major General OR Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal(Army) and Major General IM Jallo from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

“Others affected in the posting include ; Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement, Brigadier General O Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters ( Director Defence Information) to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director, Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations( Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff, Brigadier General IB Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Deputy Director Operations, Brigadier General AM Umar from Army War College Nigeria to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff and Brigadier General AJS Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade and appointed Commander.

“Others are; Colonel KE Inyang from Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff, Colonel OO Braimah from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Nigeria High Commission Islamabad and appointed Defence Attachee and Colonel IP Omoke from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Assistor Director Foreign Liaison/ Liaison Officer(Army).

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya urged all the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed on them. All posting and appointments are with immediate effect,” it concluded

Nwachukwu takes over from Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who assumed duty as a spokesperson in February, while CG Musa takes over from the current Chief of Army Staff.

Gen. Nwachukwu until his appointment was the Acting Director of Defence Information, at the Defence Headquarters.

He was also the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, now Operation HADIN KAI.

The new army spokesperson is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and holds a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Post-Graduate School Kaduna.

He also has a post-graduate diploma in Advertising and Public Relations from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.

Gen. Nwachukwu was also an Assistant Director Defence Information (NA), DHQ, Chief of Staff Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and Public Relations Officer, NDA.