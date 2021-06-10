Biden fails to restore U.S. image in France, Germany: survey

Biden fails to restore U.S. image in France, Germany: survey

Thursday, June 10, 2021 1:32 pm


Joe Biden:

Joe Biden:

The United States’ reputation as the most influential power has suffered in France and Germany compared with its pre-pandemic levels, a recent survey revealed.

The perceptions of U.S. influence abroad under President Joe Biden in line with the results of last year, which had fallen by about 10 points from the pre-pandemic figures.

According to the survey published on Monday by the German Marshall Fund and the Bertelsmann Foundation had said.

“The first three months of the Biden administration have not affected French and German views of U.S. influence in the world,’’ observed the study, which was conducted in 11 countries across the transatlantic community.

And one third to half of Europeans no longer think the United States was the leading global power.

Meanwhile, the survey found that China’s influence was viewed more positively among younger respondents. (Xinhua/NAN)

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 13 mins ago

    Call off of strike by JUSUN ‘unfortunate’ – NBA Ikeja
    Trump's supporters in a face off with the Police at the Capitol building 36 mins ago

    Capitol riot report illustrates glaring U.S. double standards
    51 mins ago

    Verbatim: Yes, I am a cattle rearer, but… – Buhari
    President Buhari: directs security operatives to be ruthless with bandits 1 hour ago

    ‘Deal ruthlessly with terrorists’ – Buhari orders military
    Gunmen: Kill four persons in Kwara 5 hours ago

    Tension in Kwara community over killings by gunmen
    Falmouth Hotel: evacuated following reports of a suspicious package in the hotel’s grounds. 5 hours ago

    Hotel near G7 site evacuated over ”suspicious package” – Police
    5 hours ago

    Here are projects Buhari will commission in Lagos this Thursday
    File: ASUP members on procession 6 hours ago

    ASUP: Why we suspended strike after 65 days