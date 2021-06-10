Capitol riot report illustrates glaring U.S. double standards

The United States Senate on Tuesday issued a new report on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, stating that a number of intelligence and communication failures led to the event, and the double standards couldn’t be more appalling.

Back in 2019, politicians in Washington called the violent protests in Hong Kong, which caused great damage to public facilities and seriously undermined social stability, “A beautiful sight such a beautiful sight” but when it occurs in Washington is anything but beautiful.

The report referred to what took place in January as a “riot’’ and those who participated were labelled “thugs’’.

Yet politicians in Washington and a compliant American news media were quick to refer to similar events abroad as “peaceful protests” undertaken by “heroes.”

The U.S. has for decades flagrantly violated the basic norms of international law and relations, grossly interfering in the internal affairs of other countries by supporting violent criminals.

A new poll commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation among 50,000 respondents in 53 countries found that 44 per cent see the U.S. as a threat to democracy.

But the world’s sole superpower, which touts itself as the chief guardian of global democracy and freedom, has a shameful backyard.

The Capitol riot detailed in the Senate report was just the tip of the iceberg. Comprehensive, systematic and continuous racism; surging gun violence; and a widening rich-poor gap illustrate failed governance.

Not to mention the country’s poor handling of COVID-19, which had left nearly 600,000 Americans dead?

In spite of its notable advantages in technology, medical resources and scientific expertise, the U.S. failed to manage the greatest public health crisis of our time.

Using human rights as a political weapon against other countries won’t do much to end the deep-rooted political, social and economic problems that have plagued the U.S. for decades.

If the U.S. truly cares about the integrity and dignity of the world’s people, it would be wise to address its own human rights catastrophes first. (Xinhua/NAN)