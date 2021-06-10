Here are projects Buhari will commission in Lagos this Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos today to commission two projects. The first is the 157 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project at the Mobolaji Johnson railway station in Ebutte Metta. There is also the Deep Blue Project or the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure at the Energy Nature Light Terminal of the Apapa Port.

Bashir Ahmad, presidential aide on digital and new media, wrote on his Facebook page that Buhari will be in Lagos for the commissioning.

According to Ahmad: “Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration.”