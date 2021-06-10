Here are projects Buhari will commission in Lagos this Thursday

Here are projects Buhari will commission in Lagos this Thursday

Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:24 am


 

Mobolaji Johnson railway station in Ebutte Metta

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos today to commission two projects. The first is the 157 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project at the Mobolaji Johnson railway station in Ebutte Metta. There is also the Deep Blue Project or the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure at the Energy Nature Light Terminal of the Apapa Port.

Bashir Ahmad, presidential aide on digital and new media, wrote on his Facebook page that Buhari will be in Lagos for the commissioning.

According to Ahmad: “Construction started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.
“President Buhari is committed to developing a modern national railway network that will connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gunmen: Kill four persons in Kwara 53 mins ago

    Tension in Kwara community over killings by gunmen
    Falmouth Hotel: evacuated following reports of a suspicious package in the hotel’s grounds. 1 hour ago

    Hotel near G7 site evacuated over ”suspicious package” – Police
    File: ASUP members on procession 2 hours ago

    ASUP: Why we suspended strike after 65 days
    Police: arrest IPOB/ESN members, juju man in Imo 2 hours ago

    Uzoamaka Ugoanyawu, IPOB/ESN’s notorious ‘native doctor’ arrested in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s total public debt reaches N33.107trn – DMO
    Hajia Asia, wife of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai: ready to die at the hands of kidnappers 3 hours ago

    Asia El-Rufai: I’m ready to die instead of paying ransom to kidnappers –
    Ex-Gov. Umaru-Tanko-Al-Makura of Nasarawa State 3 hours ago

    2023: Northern group asks APC to zone presidential ticket to south
    President Joe Biden ( White House Photo by Adam Schultz) 3 hours ago

    U.S. to donate 500m COVID-19 vaccine doses