Nigerian Army gets new spokesperson

Nigerian Army gets new spokesperson

Thursday, June 10, 2021 6:00 pm


Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.jpg2

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwuj

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwaxhukwu as the Director of Army Public Relations, insider sources have disclosed.

Nwachukwu takes over from Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who assumed duty as spokesperson in February.

Until his appointment, Gen. Nwachukwu was the Acting Director of Defence Information, at the Defence Headquarters.

He was the Deputy Director Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, now Operation HADIN KAI.

The new army spokesperson is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and holds a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Post Graduate School Kaduna.

He also has a post-graduate diploma in Advertising and Public Relations from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and has attended several military and professional courses as well as seminars within and outside the country.

Nwachukwu once served as the Media Coordinator, Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.

He was also Assistant Director Defence Information (NA), DHQ, Chief of Staff Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and Public Relations Officer, NDA.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    CBN may launch digital currency end of 2021 – official
    President Buhari alighting from one of the coaches for Lagos -Ibadan railway after the commissioning on Thursday 43 mins ago

    Buhari: Rail network to make Nigeria’s ports destination points for import, export
    45 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu Hands Over Crime Fighting Equipment to Police
    1 hour ago

    Hajj 2021: When the going gets tough
    Buhari: 1 hour ago

    Buhari: We’ll tackle those attacking security personnel, wielding AK-47s
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna State Hosts DSS Directors in the North West
    COVID-19 vaccine: 90 per cent of African countries to miss vaccination targets 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 90% of African countries to miss urgent vaccination goal
    2 hours ago

    Misconception on Praxis and Nigeria’s Revolutionary Book