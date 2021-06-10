Nigeria’s total public debt reaches N33.107trn – DMO

Nigeria’s total public debt reaches N33.107trn – DMO

Thursday, June 10, 2021 7:58 am


Patience Oniha of Debt Management office

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) says  the country ’s Public Debt Stock is N33.107 trillion (about 87.239 billion dollars), as at March 31, 2021.

A statement obtained from DMO’s website says that the total public Debt Stock comprised of the debt stock of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), 36 State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), respectively.

The debt stock also includes Promissory Notes in the sum of N940.220 billion issued to settle the inherited arrears of the FGN to state governments, oil marketing companies, exporters and local contractors.

The report said that compared to the Total Public Debt Stock of N32.916 trillion as at December 31, 2020, a marginal increase of 0.58 per cent was recorded in the Debt Stock.

Further analysis shows that the increase was in the Domestic Debt Stock which grew by 2.11 per cent from N20.21 trillion in December 2020 to N20.637 trillion as at March 31, 2021.

According to the DMO, the FGN’s share of the domestic debt includes FGN bonds, Sukuk and Green Bonds used to finance infrastructure and other capital projects as well as the N940.220 billion Promissory Notes.

“External Debt Stock declined from USD33.348 billion as at December 31, 2020, to USD32.86 billion due to the redemption by Nigeria of the 500 million dollars Eurobond in January 2021.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gunmen: Kill four persons in Kwara 54 mins ago

    Tension in Kwara community over killings by gunmen
    Falmouth Hotel: evacuated following reports of a suspicious package in the hotel’s grounds. 1 hour ago

    Hotel near G7 site evacuated over ”suspicious package” – Police
    1 hour ago

    Here are projects Buhari will commission in Lagos this Thursday
    File: ASUP members on procession 2 hours ago

    ASUP: Why we suspended strike after 65 days
    Police: arrest IPOB/ESN members, juju man in Imo 2 hours ago

    Uzoamaka Ugoanyawu, IPOB/ESN’s notorious ‘native doctor’ arrested in Imo
    Hajia Asia, wife of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai: ready to die at the hands of kidnappers 3 hours ago

    Asia El-Rufai: I’m ready to die instead of paying ransom to kidnappers –
    Ex-Gov. Umaru-Tanko-Al-Makura of Nasarawa State 3 hours ago

    2023: Northern group asks APC to zone presidential ticket to south
    President Joe Biden ( White House Photo by Adam Schultz) 3 hours ago

    U.S. to donate 500m COVID-19 vaccine doses