Strike: Wike stops salaries of parliamentary workers in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says striking parliamentary workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) wil no longer receive salary until they call off their on-going strike in the State.

The decision of Governor Wike which was contained in a press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri,his Special Assistant on media on Thursday.

The Governor maintained that his administration has fully implemented full financial autonomy for legislature, hence there is no justification for the closure of the State House of Assembly.

Governor Wike, who reiterated that his administration is not owing parliamentary workers, described the current strike as a disservice to the Government and people of Rivers State.

He explained that the enforcement of a no-work, no-pay policy has come into force in Rivers State and parliamentary workers can no longer sit at home and expect salary anymore.

Our correspondent reports that just yesterday, Governor Wike directed the Accountant-General to deduct first week of June salaries from Judicial Staff who had been in solidarity strike called by the national body.