Tension in Kwara community over killings by gunmen

Richard Elesho

The killing of not less than four persons including two brothers, in two days, by gunmen, suspected criminal Fulani Herdsmen in Asa Local Government Area LGA of Kwara State, has created heightened tension and fear among residents of the area.

The victims were killed in random attacks launched by the herders on Tuesday and Wednesday in Faje and Ballah villages of the council area.

Vanguard reports that the first attack occurred on Tuesday evening at Faje community. It was gathered that five local hunters, otherwise called community vigilante members, riding on two motorcycles, were attacked by the assailants at about 7:00 pm at a bushy path few metres away to the village.

Three of the five hunters were reportedly gunned down and killed by the gunmen, while two others ran back to the village to inform members of the community of the incident.

However, before people in the village could arrive at the scene of the attack, the suspected herdsmen had reportedly bolted away with the hunters’ two motorcycles, abandoning the one they took to the area.

It is said that two of the deceased were said to be of the same parents, while findings revealed that another person hit by the attackers’ bullet died the morning after, which was Wednesday.

According to a source in the community, who craved anonymity, “About five victims of the attack were coming from Ilorin to Faje village on two motorcycles on Tuesday evening.

“Before the people could get to the village, herdsmen attacked them at about 7:00pm. The names of the deceased are Muri, Laide, and Segun. Two of the victims are of the same parents. One of the motorcycles used by the attackers was recovered by the members of the vigilance team and had been deposited at the Otte Divisional Police station,” he said.

Meanwhile in a related incident in Ballah community in the same Asa local government area, a tomato farmer identified as Akeem Adeboyinbo was reportedly attacked in his farm on Wednesday morning and matcheted severally.

The farmer is said to be currently battling with life at a private hospital in Otte community.

Another member of the Ballah community also said that it was the suspected herdsmen that abducted one of the hunters in the community.

The source said that the abducted villager raised the alarm by using his phone to call his colleagues to relate to them what had happened, including the location of the attackers.

When contacted, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident, saying that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

He also said that efforts were in top gear to bring the perpetrators to book