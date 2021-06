“The governor of Benue State said I am not taking action on herdsmen killings because I am also a cattle rearer. While I cannot deny that I am one of them, however what is clear in that the cattle rearers do not carry anything apart from their sticks and cattle. But the people killing and wreaking havoc across the country carry arms and majority of them are foreigners.”

President Muhammadu Buhari during an interview with Arise TV.