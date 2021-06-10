Why T.B Joshua cannot be forgotten- Lagos PDP

Why T.B Joshua cannot be forgotten- Lagos PDP

Thursday, June 10, 2021 7:11 am


Prophet TB Joshua: dies at 57

Prophet TB Joshua: dies at 57

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State Chapter has said Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who died on Saturday in Lagos could not be forgotten because of his philanthropic gesture, youth and women empowerment programmes.

The party said this while mourning the late cleric  in a statement on Wednesday evening by its Chairman, Adedeji Doherty.

Doherty said that the entire members of PDP, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Pentecostal Church Community, members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, family, friends and associates of Joshua, who died at the age of 57 on Saturday.

“We are all grieved by this loss, but we are consoled by the fact that whatever God gives or takes belongs to Him and everything is predestined by Him.

“We recall all his efforts in trying to make Nigeria a better country.

“We cannot also forget his philanthropic gestures, his youth and women empowerment programmess and ultimately his penchant for positively impacting the lives of people both at home and abroad,” he said.

Doherty prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Televangelist.

“We also pray that God in His infinite mercies grants his family, friends, associates and all members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gunmen: Kill four persons in Kwara 55 mins ago

    Tension in Kwara community over killings by gunmen
    Falmouth Hotel: evacuated following reports of a suspicious package in the hotel’s grounds. 1 hour ago

    Hotel near G7 site evacuated over ”suspicious package” – Police
    1 hour ago

    Here are projects Buhari will commission in Lagos this Thursday
    File: ASUP members on procession 2 hours ago

    ASUP: Why we suspended strike after 65 days
    Police: arrest IPOB/ESN members, juju man in Imo 2 hours ago

    Uzoamaka Ugoanyawu, IPOB/ESN’s notorious ‘native doctor’ arrested in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s total public debt reaches N33.107trn – DMO
    Hajia Asia, wife of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai: ready to die at the hands of kidnappers 3 hours ago

    Asia El-Rufai: I’m ready to die instead of paying ransom to kidnappers –
    Ex-Gov. Umaru-Tanko-Al-Makura of Nasarawa State 3 hours ago

    2023: Northern group asks APC to zone presidential ticket to south