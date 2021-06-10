Why T.B Joshua cannot be forgotten- Lagos PDP

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State Chapter has said Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who died on Saturday in Lagos could not be forgotten because of his philanthropic gesture, youth and women empowerment programmes.

The party said this while mourning the late cleric in a statement on Wednesday evening by its Chairman, Adedeji Doherty.

Doherty said that the entire members of PDP, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Pentecostal Church Community, members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, family, friends and associates of Joshua, who died at the age of 57 on Saturday.

“We are all grieved by this loss, but we are consoled by the fact that whatever God gives or takes belongs to Him and everything is predestined by Him.

“We recall all his efforts in trying to make Nigeria a better country.

“We cannot also forget his philanthropic gestures, his youth and women empowerment programmess and ultimately his penchant for positively impacting the lives of people both at home and abroad,” he said.

Doherty prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Televangelist.

“We also pray that God in His infinite mercies grants his family, friends, associates and all members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he said.