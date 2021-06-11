Baby corpse recovered from well in Kano

The corpse of a baby girl, suspected to be a day old, has been recovered in a well at Tsalle Village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was confirmed in a statement by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service.

Abdullahi said the service received a distress call at about 12:25 p.m. on Thursday from one Abubakar Ahmed-Dandago.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 12:43p.m,” Abdullahi said.

He said the baby girl was brought out of the well dead.

Abdullahi said the corpse had been handed over to the Gezawa Divisional Police Station, for further investigation.

The identity of the child, especially her parents, has yet to be unknown while initial suspicion was that the baby was thrown inside the well, dead already.

