Buhari Removes Professor Idachaba as NBC DG

Friday, June 11, 2021 4:26 pm


Professor Armstrong Idachaba

Professor Armstrong Idachaba, Acting Director General (DG) of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) of Nigeria has been removed by President Muhammadu Buhari. He appointed Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as replacement.
This was announced today by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja. He said Mr Ilelah’s appointment will be “for five years tenure in the first instance.”
This was contained in a statement signed on the Minister’s behalf by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

