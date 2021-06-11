Buhari sacks NBC DG, appoints replacement

Buhari sacks NBC DG, appoints replacement

Friday, June 11, 2021 1:12 pm


NBC: gets new DG

NBC: gets new DG

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sacked the Director – General of National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, Mr Armstrong Idachaba.

The sack of Idachaba was announced in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Information on Friday morning.
Idachaba was replaced by  appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, according to the statement  signed by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the
first instance.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    PDP logo 15 mins ago

    PDP says OGSIEC plotting to shut it out of Ogun LG poll
    CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State 45 mins ago

    June 12 rally: Police vow to deal with miscreants, hoodlums in Rivers
    1 hour ago

    The dilemma over grazing laws
    Achike Udenwa: says Igbo leaders not in support of secessionists 5 hours ago

    Southeast leaders not supporting secessionist agitators – Udenwa
    Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic: Gunmen kidnap staff, students, kill one 5 hours ago

    Kaduna again! Gunmen abduct polytechnic students, staff
    Chika Okpala, aka Zebrudaya: clocks 71 5 hours ago

    Group celebrates veteran comedian, Chief Zebrudaya at 71
    PDP logo 5 hours ago

    Dissolve Oyo PDP exco, Group urges NWC
    File copy: Some NYSC members 5 hours ago

    Why we allowed bill on scrapping of NYSC – Reps