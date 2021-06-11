Buhari sacks NBC DG, appoints replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sacked the Director – General of National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, Mr Armstrong Idachaba.

The sack of Idachaba was announced in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Information on Friday morning.

Idachaba was replaced by appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, according to the statement signed by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the

first instance.