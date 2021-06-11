Dissolve Oyo PDP exco, Group urges NWC

Dissolve Oyo PDP exco, Group urges NWC

Friday, June 11, 2021 9:17 am


PDP logo

By Akeem Abas

A group of aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to dissolve the state executive members.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the group’s meeting on Thursday in Ibadan.

It was jointly signed by Mogaji Nureni Akanbi and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, a former Deputy Governor in the state, on behalf of others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the party had expressed their displeasure over allegations of neglect and highhandedness against leadership of the party in the state.

The group said that factionalisation of the party in the state, necessitated its call on the party’s NWC to dissolve the present executives and constitute a caretaker committee.

“We are calling on the national leadership of the party to dissolve Oyo State PDP executives ahead of the congresses coming up later in the year, so as to give our teeming members and supporters sense of belonging.

“A caretaker committee should be put in place to reorganise the party ahead of the congresses to allow free and fair congresses,” the group said.

It said that leadership of the party had been patronising non-party members against the genuine party members who laboured to bring PDP back to power in the state.

“We frown at the attitude of giving party patronage to non-party members as against genuine party members who laboured to bring the PDP back to power in state.

“This was demonstrated during the last local government election in the state,” the group said.

It also called on the national leadership to urgently step in to rescue the party in the state from imminent collapse.

The group decried the spate of insecurity in the state, calling on the governor to protect the lives and property of people of the state.

“We condemn in strong terms the spate of insecurity in the state, and call on the governor to wake up to his primary responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“We commiserate with the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in Ogbomoso, Ibarapa and other parts of the state. We pray that God should comfort their families.”

