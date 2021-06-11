Group celebrates veteran comedian, Chief Zebrudaya at 71

By Stanley Nwanosike

Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has celebrated veteran comedian, Chief Chika Okpala, popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya (ZB) alias 4.30, for using his craft to promote unity in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpala, who is also a National Ambassador of POCACOV, turned 71 on June 10.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu on Friday that Okpala was worth celebrating at 71 for his contribution in using his comedy craft for positive social engineering.

“We at POCACOV with our numerous stakeholders join others to felicitate the TV comedy series mogul of the famous ‘New Masquarade,’ Chief Zebrudaya.

“POCACOV wishes him continual health of mind and body and more inputs to the society,” Amaraizu said.

According to him, Chief ZB as he is fondly called, used his comic attribute to unite people, create peace and above all remain a shining example for the youth.

“ZB’s comedy craft and disciplined life-style have been a great motivation to young minds on self discovery and strategic leadership direction going by his comedy history lasting for five decades.

“He has played an immense role in the propagation of the message of peace and love from POCACOV and for the young minds to see the positive potential in them and to make use of it.

“We in POCACOV enjoin young minds to tap into the legacies of Chief Zebrudaya by remaining law abiding by saying No to Cultism and Other Vices,” he said.

The national coordinator also urged youths to eschew violent behaviours.

