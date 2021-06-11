June 12: Kogi government issues strong warning against protest

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State government has handed s strong warning to pro-democracy agitators warming up for a nationwide strike on Saturday, June 12th, to stay clear of the State or have themselves to blame.

The warning was issued on Friday by Navy Commander Jerry Omodara, the State State Security Adviser at Press briefing in Lokoja, the State capital.

Omodara said the Kogi people had not indicated interest in the proposed strike as they were satisfied with the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration.

“Available data before us has shown that Kogi is the safest state in Nigeria. As we feel the pulse of the nation, we narrow it to Kogi. The pulse of the nation right now is that there are so many online report of a nationwide protest on June 12th 2021.

“We have looked at it, and we have done our check through the Commissioner of Police, and there is no association, group or individuals that have applied for permission to protest, or carry out any walk. The police have not granted any permission.

“I have crosschecked with other security agencies, and we have seen that as a government, there is no reason for anyone to come out in Kogi or in any part of the state to protest on Saturday June 12.

“It is a known fact that the state has remained peaceful. When it was Covid-19 time, the government did not shut down the state. We continued with our legitimate business. When it was the time for #EndSARS the Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello came out to support the youths but the state didn’t join the protest. This is because the government is with the people. If we are enjoying unlimited security in the state compared to what we are seeing in other parts of the country, it is important we give peace a chance.

“I have also crosschecked with the student body and they met with the Commissioner of Police on Wednesday and they stated it categorically that they won’t be part of the protest. Any youth we see tomorrow Saturday coming out to protest should have himself to blame. The governor is not going to allow anyone to disrupt the peace we are enjoying in Kogi state,” he said.

He however urged parents to warn their children and wards to give peace a chance, adding that the responsibility of the government is to continue to fight insecurity.

“It is not that the challenges we are having in other State we are not feeling it here, but the government is making serious effort to nip them before they emanate. Just three days ago, three suspect with army uniform came out in Ajaokuta Local Government, the security agency came out and confronted them, and they brought them down.

”The Government will keep on appreciating what the people of Kogi state are doing. Giving us relevant information, as well as supporting the security agencies will go a long way in combating insecurities. Let no one obstruct businesses, or obstruct movement of people. This is a warning. I have instructed the security agencies. If you see them patrolling, don’t be afraid. They are only going out to keep peace. People should continue their normal businesses,” he added.