June 12 rally: Police vow to deal with miscreants, hoodlums in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

Rivers State Command has warned miscreants and hoodlums who may want hijack planned peaceful protests across the nation on June 12 by activist groups that they will be dealt with according to law.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday issued the warning during a stakeholder meeting with leaders of civil society organizations, youth organizations, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), media representatives and opinion leaders in Port Harcourt on Friday.

CP Eboka said the meeting was convened to liaise with the organizations to scuttle the plans of miscreants.

He advised members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, imploring them to avoid acts that may threaten peace.

He, however, advised groups who intend to hold any form of rally to formally apply to the state command who shall duly provide them with adequate security, and ensure that hoodlums do not hijack their event.

In response,members of Civil Society Organizations who participated in the meeting urged the police to ensure non-violation of the rights of citizens who come out for rally or procession on the day.