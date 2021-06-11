Kaduna again! Gunmen abduct polytechnic students, staff

By Richard Elesho

Barely two weeks after the release of abducted students of a private university in Kaduna State, daredevil gunmen again on Thursday evening attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna State, abducting yet to be specified number of students and lecturers in the institution.

The Punch quoted an eyewitness that the gunmen invaded the school located along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway last night, according to the Punch.

“The gunmen attacked the school last night. Unspecified number of students and lecturers were said to have been abducted,” said the eyewitness.

In a statement, the publicity secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) of the institution, Aliyu Kofa, said one student was killed while two lecturers of the polytechnic were kidnapped by the gunmen.

He gave the names of the kidnapped lecturers as Habila Nasai of the General Studies department and Mal Adamu Shika of the Accounting department.

He added that the wife of another staff, Ahmed Abdu, and two of his children were also abducted, but released on Friday morning.

According to him, two students also sustained gunshot injuries from sporadic shootings by the kidnappers, Mr Kofa said.

“One of them, Ahmed, from the department of statistics, died in the hospital from the injuries. While the other is still receiving medical attention at the clinic.”

Banditry and kidnappings have become orders of the day in the State, with the Governor Mallam el-Rufai vowing never to succumb to the gunmen usual demand of ransom.

His wife, Asia also recently warned against ransom payment if she was ever abducted. She said she would be ready to die with her abductors rather than enriching the criminals.

