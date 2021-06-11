Kim Kardashian opens up on why she is divorcing Kanye West 

By Nehru Odeh

Kim Kardashian has finally opened up on why she filed for divorce from American rappe,r Kanye West. Kardashian said not only had she been lonely in her 17 year old marriage, but that she wanted happiness.

She made this disclosure while speaking with her mother, Kris Jenner, on the final episode of the family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). “I just want total happiness,” she said.

“Obviously, I know complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have it more the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do.

“Wherever that takes me I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I’m working on: figuring out how to get there.

“I just feel I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I wanted to and I lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible but I don’t have a life to share that with.”

The 40-year-old spoke about how lonely she was after her estranged husband moved to a ranch in the US state of Wyoming while she remained in California and how she finally decided to end the marriage after turning 40 this year.

She said: “I never thought I was lonely, and I always thought that’s totally fine, I can just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was OK with that.

“And then after turning 40 this year I realised, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me. I thought, ‘oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best’.

“But that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common, I want someone that wants to work out with me.”

Kardashian said that, while she was grateful for the “extravagant” experiences she had enjoyed, she was ready for the “smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot”.

She then told her mother not to cry, adding: “I’m numb like, I’m tired of that, but I do know that I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far, and not be happy.”

A reunion special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air later this month, after a hiatus, and the family has signed a content deal with streaming service Hulu.

Kardashian and West married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014. They have four children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

The breakup of their marriage is a paradox. Though their marriage may have crashed, Kardashian said recently she will love her estranged husband for life. She made this known when she posted a photo of her, West and three of their kids on her verified Instagram account Tuesday in honour of the rapper- entrepreneur- provocateur’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Love U for Life,” the caption read.

Kardashian and West have been living apart for some time now. In February, Kardashian announced she had filed for divorce from West, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the filing, she is seeking joint custody of their kids and relying on a prenuptial agreement regarding their assets.