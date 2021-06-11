LG pensioners protest non-payment of gratuity for 10 years in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye/ ,Abeokuta

Protesting local government pensioners in Ogun on Thursday prevented civil servants from entering into the state secretariat.

The pensioners came out in their numbers to protest non payment of gratuity to local government retirees for the past ten years in Ogun State.

According to them, no local government worker who retired between 2010 and 2021 have been paid gratuity,

The protesters said that all the governors who had been in power have been deceiving them that they will pay the gratuities while they’ve written letters so many times to demand for the payment without response.

The Chairman of the Pensioners, Chief Ayilara who spoke with journalists said that they brought their luggage and their beds to occupy the secretariat untill the governor attend to their yearnings.

He said they are tired of repeated unfulfilled promises from government officials.

Ayilara disclosed that they have written over ten letters through many channels to Governor Dapo Abiodun to seek his audience without getting neither acknowledgement nor response.

They demanded that the outstanding gratuities should be fully paid within 24 months and not 34 years as contained in agreement reached with organized labour without their knowledge.

They also rejected the payment of the N68 billion ten years outstanding gratuities at the rate of N500m quarterly as they noted that it will take for 34 years to defray the amount.

The pensioners also demanded immediate implementation of the provisions of the circular on 33.4% increase in pension issued in 2014 which they said other neighboring states had long complied with.

They also call for verification of where the over N3 billion in the coffers of the Central Bank, Abeokuta Branch lodged by Bureau of Local Government pensions since 2010 is, saying that THE money is meant for the payment of gratuities of local government pensioners.

They also asked for payment of 30,000 naira minimum pension to pensioners as against 5,000 minimum pension now being paid in Ogun state.

They noted that the Governor has already graciously granted N30,500.00 as minimum wage of in the civil service and should also meet their demands.

In addition, the retired workers demanded for resucitation of the illegally suspended Bureau of Local Government Pensions Committee as the body is backed by federal and state laws.

The Secretary to the state government ,Mr Salisu Talabi while addressing the aggrieved pensioners pleaded with them to give the government some time to address their issues.

He promised that the governor will with immediate effect address their issue.

He explained further that the government is trying, but the disbursement the state get from Federal government is not up the the expenses its runs every month.

He, however, call for a peaceful dialogue with the leaders of the pensioners.