Security operatives foil plans to abduct students in Kaduna – Commissioner

Friday, June 11, 2021 10:33 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Mohammed Tijjani
Kaduna State Government said on Friday that security personnel have foiled plans to abduct students of Prelude Comprehensive College, Kujama, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement that the plan was nipped in the bud on Friday, sequel to receipt of credible intelligence report.
”Security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government that a planned abduction by bandits at a school, Prelude Comprehensive College in Kujama area of Chikun Local Government Area, has been foiled.
“This follows credible intelligence report, which prompted troops and Police operatives to mobilise to the targeted school, to thwart the approaching bandits.
“The bandits were alerted of the presence of security operatives, forcing them to  abandon their plans to attack the school, diverting at the last minute to the Kaduna to Kachin  road, between Kafari and Tashan Ice,” he said.
The Commissioner stated that they barricaded the road and abducted two people, who were later rescued by  military and police personnel.
“Sadly, three travellers were shot and injured by the bandits,” lamented Aruwan.
Aruwan also disclosed that troops foiled an attack along Zaria to Kano road, following distress calls informing security agents about activities of bandits in the area.
” One bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralized and one pump action gun was recovered,” Aruwan said.
The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops and Police operatives for their gallantry in thwarting  the planned abduction

