Southeast leaders not supporting secessionist agitators – Udenwa

Friday, June 11, 2021 9:54 am


Achike Udenwa: says Igbo leaders not in support of secessionists

By Richard Elesho

A former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa has clarified that contrary to the opinion in certain quarters, most leaders of the people of Southeast Nigeria are not promoting secessionist agenda.

Udenwa spoke on Thursday evening on Arise TV, while participating in a discussion analysing the exclusive interview earlier granted by President Muhammodu Buhari on the TV station.

He noted that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, saw a vacuum and decided to fill it.

But the former governor said leaders of the zone have been speaking against the style of IPOB.

“Most of the leaders of the Southeast are not interested in Biafra. What we want is restructuring.”

Udenwa asked the government to take decisive action against insecurity and other ills in the society.

