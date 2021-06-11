Troops nab notorious ISWAP spy Goni Fandam in Borno

Troops nab notorious ISWAP spy Goni Fandam in Borno

Friday, June 11, 2021 11:00 pm


Goni Fandam: the ISWAP informant and spy arrested in Borno

Goni Fandam: the ISWAP informant and spy arrested in Borno

Goni Fandam, a notorious bandit and spy for Islamic State for West Africa, ISWAP who has been on the wanted list of the military  since last year has been captured.

Fandam who usually leak information on the movement of security personnel and commuters to terrorists was eventually nabbed while spying on the location of troops in Borno, PRNIGERIA reported quoting an anonymous intelligence officer.

The source said: “After intercepting his several communication with Senior ISWAP Commanders, the troops traced him to a hideout in Mainok axis.

“He was part of dozens of informants on monthly remuneration of N250,000 just for providing the terrorist group with information on military posts and movements.

“In addition, he provided terrorists with information on travellers between Jakana and Auno as well as between Maiduguri and Damaturu

The troops were led by one Major DY Chiwar in the arrest of the Informant.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    The youths at the road blockage ahead of June 12 celebration in Benin on Friday 25 mins ago

    June 12: Youths block roads in Benin
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai 33 mins ago

    Security operatives foil plans to abduct students in Kaduna – Commissioner
    Buhari and Osinbajo at the meeting with the religious leaders 48 mins ago

    Buhari: I believe in devolution of power, but…
    Police: 1 hour ago

    Police confirm attack on Zamfara community where over 90 were allegedly killed
    4 hours ago

    Sam Omatseye: 60 gun-salute to the literary General
    6 hours ago

    Investigation: Inside Cross River National Park, Nigeria’s Stolen Forest
    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: set for divorce 7 hours ago

    Kim Kardashian opens up on why she is divorcing Kanye West 
    7 hours ago

    Buhari Removes Professor Idachaba as NBC DG