Troops nab notorious ISWAP spy Goni Fandam in Borno

Goni Fandam, a notorious bandit and spy for Islamic State for West Africa, ISWAP who has been on the wanted list of the military since last year has been captured.

Fandam who usually leak information on the movement of security personnel and commuters to terrorists was eventually nabbed while spying on the location of troops in Borno, PRNIGERIA reported quoting an anonymous intelligence officer.

The source said: “After intercepting his several communication with Senior ISWAP Commanders, the troops traced him to a hideout in Mainok axis.

“He was part of dozens of informants on monthly remuneration of N250,000 just for providing the terrorist group with information on military posts and movements.

“In addition, he provided terrorists with information on travellers between Jakana and Auno as well as between Maiduguri and Damaturu

The troops were led by one Major DY Chiwar in the arrest of the Informant.