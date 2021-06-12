Army to conduct shooting exercises in Rivers

Saturday, June 12, 2021 9:11 am


Nigerian Army officers at a shooting range

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigerian Army 6th Division has announced that it would commence its annual range classification exercise from Sunday, June 13, to Sunday, June 27.

Lt.-Col. Charles Ekeocha, the division’s spokesman said in a statement in Port Harcourt, on Friday, that the exercise aimed at ascertaining the professional competence of troops on the use of firearms.

He said troops from the division and its affiliated formations and units would conduct the exercise at the Army Shooting Range in Igwuruta and Elele Barracks, both in Ikwerre Council.

“The shooting exercise is a routine activity in the Nigerian Army which involves the firing of various caliber live ammunitions.

“Members of the public, especially residents of Igwuruta and Elele, as well as its environs, are advised to keep away from the general shooting area,” he stated.

The army spokesman also advised the public not to panic over the movement of troops, military hardware and sound of gunshots.

