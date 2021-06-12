Breaking: Police disperse June 12 protesters with teargas

Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday morning thwarted a June 12 protest in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canisters,

The PUNCH reports that the protest had begun around 08:30 am and had been going smoothly with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing their dissatisfaction at the state of the nation.

The protesters, who chanted ‘Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.