Democracy Day Speech: Buhari salutes `indefatigable Can Do Spirit’ of Nigerians

By Ismaila Chafe

Nigerians

Abuja, June 12, 2021 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted what he described as “the indefatigable Can Do Spirit’’ of Nigerians, which they have been exhibiting during difficult times in the last two years.

He said such virtue had so far made it possible for the nation to survive as one geo-political entity in spite a good number of testy challenges that would have destroyed other nations

The president made his feelings known during a nationwide broadcast in commemoration of the 2021 Democracy Day in Abuja on Saturday.

He, however, noted with concern that some of the challenges came in the shape of violent outrages leading to the loss of lives of many citizens and the destruction of some of the nation’s infrastructure, including those devoted to improving our democratic processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of such violent outrages was the #Endsars protests where six soldiers and several policemen were killed.

Many other policemen were injured, vehicles were destroyed, 134 police stations were burnt down, 57 civilians were killed. 269 private corporate facilities were burnt or looted and vandalised, 243 government facilities were burnt or vandalised and 81 government warehouses were looted.

The president, therefore, rendered sincere and heart-felt condolences to the families and friends of the gallant service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty and as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.

“In the last two years we have witnessed and overcome a good number of testy challenges that would have destroyed other nations especially relating to our collective security.

“The indefatigable CAN DO Spirit of the Nigerian has sustained us and would keep pushing us to put these challenges behind us.

“Unfortunately some of these challenges came in the shape of violent outrages leading to the loss of lives of many of our dear compatriots and the destruction of some of our infrastructure, including those devoted to improving our democratic processes.

“Once again, I want to render my sincere and heart-felt condolences to the families and friends of our gallant service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty and as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.

“I extend the same condolence to the families and friends of our country men, women and children who were unfortunate victims of such senseless arsons, kidnappings and murders,’’ he said.

On the activities of bandits and kidnappers in some parts of the country, especially in the North West and North Central zones of the country, the president said “every incident, however minor gives me great worry and concern’’.

He further stated that “I immediately order security agencies to swiftly but safely rescue victims and bring perpetrators to justice’’.

The Nigerian leader also reassured that his administration would put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East.

He noted that the unintended consequences of scattering insurgents in the North East had pushed them further in-country “which is what we are now facing and dealing with.

“We will, by the Grace of God put an end to these challenges too.

“Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps.’’