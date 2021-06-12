Ecobank Nigeria Pledges More Support, Collaboration With Bankers Institute

Saturday, June 12, 2021 3:45 pm


(L-R) Dele Alabi, MD, ETI Specialised Finance Company/ National Treasurer CIBN; Patrick Akinwuntan, MD/CEO, Ecobank Nigeria; Bayo Olugbemi, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN and Professor Pius Olarewanju, 2nd Vice President, CIBN

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has pledged more support and collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the umbrella body of all bank workers in the country. Akinwuntan who was speaking during a courtesy visit by the President and Council members of the Institute to Ecobank Nigeria’s head office on Victoria Island, restated that Ecobank will continue to contribute to the efforts of the Institute to become top class and remain relevant globally. According to him, “For us at Ecobank, we are extremely proud of the Institute’s efforts at ensuring public discourse on the future of the Nigeria economy and the banking and finance industry. This is not in isolation of the ethics, professionalism, accountability, transparency, good corporate governance without losing focus of harnessing the opportunities technology has provided in the new world order. Be assured of our maximum support and collaboration at all times.”

 

The Managing Director also identified with the efforts of CIBN to raise the bar of competency and capacity building in the industry, stressing that with sound professional conduct, every banker would be held in high esteem. He said Ecobank is working assiduously to ensure majority of Ecobank Nigeria staff become members of the Institute, adding that the bank will also provide more mentees and mentors in its mentorship programme.  “We are working on a medium to long term programme to ensure all Ecobank Nigeria staff become chartered members of the Institute. At Ecobank, we take human capacity development very seriously. Some of our staff that wrote the last examinations are now chartered members of the Institute. We will also ensure bulk subscription of our staff. We will be nominating 30 mentors and 100 mentees to participate in the second mentorship programme”. He stated.

 

Earlier in his address, the President/Chairman, CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi commended Ecobank’s consistent support for the Institute to ensure  the realization of the Institute’s mandate of determining the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the banking profession.

 

In particular, he conveyed the gratitude of the institute to the bank for the various local and international recognitions and awards garnered over the years. He observed that Mr. Akinwuntan has made immense contributions to the growth of the Institute..

 

He disclosed that the visit was to share with Ecobank Nigeria management the Institute’s strategic initiatives in the acronym A-TEAM, explaining it as “A- Accelerated Development, T- Technology and Digital Enhancement, E- Engagement for Growth, A- Accountability and Transparent Leadership and M- Membership Drive for Value.”

 

He solicited Ecobank’s support and collaboration in its proposed amendment of the CIBN Act No. 5 of 2007; compliance of staff of the bank with the mandatory registration with the Institute for the purpose of ethics and professionalism, urging the Management of the bank to ensure staff enroll and become Chartered Bankers and also participate in its Internship Scheme by accepting students of linkage institutions who are members of CIBN as interns.

“We also solicit Ecobank to enlist in our Endowment/Prize Awards in any subject of interest in its name or personal capacity; donate towards the renovation of Abuja Bankers’ House; support the establishment of banking museum by donating artefacts and other relevant materials;  participate actively in training programmes of the Institute and our regular impact assessments and satisfaction surveys on our respective services which is targeted at improving quality service delivery and identify gaps where necessary.”

 

