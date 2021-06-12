Yes, I am ready to die for the country – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that he is ready to die for the country. He said this in his Democracy Day broadcast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He took off this submission from the premise of his being a soldier. They are trained to kill or, as fate may have it, get killed, in trying to defend the territorial (land, water and air) of their country.

In his words: “As a nation we have come very far from where we started and we are getting incrementally closer to where we ought to be.

“Overcoming the present challenges is but one of the necessary processes that we have to undergo as a nation so that we can come out stronger.

Then, he added as a matter of fact: “The day I joined the Nigerian Army, I was prepared to lay down my life for Nigeria. As your President I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“In adhering to the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, notably Section 14(2)(b), I shall do all within my power to ensure that the security and welfare of the people remain the primary purpose of government.”

On security, he said in the broadcast that his government always provided funds and equipment for the armed forces to make them effective in their war against insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and other forms of insecurity in the land.

In concrete terms, he revealed that on June 9, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N770.6 billion for the armed forces.

He added: “I have, throughout my tenure, provided the security agencies with all they require relative to available resources and will be providing more as the dynamics unfold to put an end to our security problems.

“My strong belief in the Nigerian spirit gives me comfort that we are facing these challenges with renewed commitment to keep our country one.”