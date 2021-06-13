Hunters nab 4 suspected kidnappers, kill 10 guard dogs in Kogi forest

Sunday, June 13, 2021 11:57 pm


The alleged kidnappers arrested by the hunters

Professional hunters in Kogi have arrested four suspected kidnappers during a night raid on a forest around Osara in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.
The bandits, it was gathered, specialized in kidnapping especially along the Lokoja-Okene Road.
The hunters, according to a statement by Onogwu Mohammed, the spokesperson for Governor Yahaya Bello also destroyed an Indian hemp farm as well as 10 guard dogs belonging to the criminals.
According to the statement, the raid was based on intelligence report that criminals had turned the forest into Indian hemp farm where they also train special breed of dogs to ward off anyone coming into their territory, thus making the area inaccessible for security personnel.
“During the raid, four of the bandits were arrested while ten of their guard dogs were killed.
The chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare who led the operation was quoted in the statement as warning that
Kogi State is no go area for criminal elements, noting that they will continue to hunt down criminals found within the state.
He commended the state governor, Yahaya Bello for his unrelenting efforts in ‘making Kogi State the safest state in Nigeria today.’

