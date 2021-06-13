June 12: Kogi SDP Chair demands electoral reforms

The Kogi State chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on Nigerians to demand for electoral reforms as a mark of honour for the revalidation of June 12 as a national day for democracy.

The Chairman of the party, Hon. Mouktar Atima made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Saturday.

Atima said without proper electoral reforms, there is no guarantee that the 2023 general elections will not be characterized by “election tatatata” as witnessed in Kogi state during the 2019 general elections.

According to him, the SDP in 1993 was the beneficiary of a reformed electoral process which was adjudged to be the freest and fairest elections in the political history of the country.

“It is on record that our party has been the most victimised since the political development of the country. Our senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti was the only one who took campaigns to the nooks and crannies of the central senatorial district of the state during the 2019 election but we all know what the government of the day did to the electorate and our party.

“Looking at what happened in Kogi state during the last governorship election, for example, the notorious campaign slogan, tatatata, will continue to hinder the people from political participation because of the do or die attitude of the state government at elections.

“Our party is ready to take over Kogi state in the next election if only they can allow the electoral reforms to sail through.

“With the calibre of leaders in Kogi SDP, especially our state leader, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, the people can be rest assured that our party will meet their needs and expectations,” he said.

Atima, while calling on political elites to demand for comprehensive reforms of the electoral system, called on the people of Kogi state and Nigerians to remain resolute in ensuring constitutional democracy for the country.

He commended the people of Kogi state for enduring the social and economic hardships hoisted on them by the present APC regime.