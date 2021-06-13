Nigeria launches SDGs Implementation Plan 2020-2030

Sunday, June 13, 2021 4:59 pm


L-R: Dr. Simon B. Harry, Director, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination, National Bureau of Statistics; Dr Amarakoon Bandara, Senior Economic Advisor at UNDP; H.E. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; Mr. Edward Kallon, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria; Engr. Ahmad Kawu, Secretary of Programme, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; and Hon. Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Kogi State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, at the Launch in Abuja

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has launched the Nigeria Sustainable Development Goals Implementation Plan 2020-2030, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The technical publication provides a comprehensive roadmap for national and sub-national governments, as well as diverse stakeholders on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The launch took place in Abuja during the convening of state actors for the Advocacy and Capacity Building Workshop on SDGs Mainstreaming at the Sub-National Level in Nigeria.

“Since the historic adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals by Nigeria, this government has continued to demonstrate commitment in the overall implementation of the SDGs, including the timely establishment of institutional frameworks to ensure effective implementation of the Global Goals.

“In the last five years, we have worked closely with the United Nations Development System and our development partners to strengthen SDGs implementation capacity at all levels of governance in Nigeria. Such strategic partnerships and support demonstrate our collective commitment to the transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda,” said Her Excellency, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

The launch was highly decorated with the presence of dignitaries and key stakeholders to display their commitment to the attainment of the Global Goals for the 2030 Agenda. In attendance were the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Yemi Kale, represented by the Director, Corporate Planning and Technical, Mr. Simon Harry; the UNDP Resident Representative, represented by the UNDP Senior Economic Advisor, Dr. Amarakoon Bandara; the Chairman of the Private Sector Advisory Group on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr. Bolaji Balogun.

Also present were the State Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning, State Statistician Generals and State SDGs Focal persons amongst other stakeholders.

Orelope-Adefulire further stated, “Indeed, this engagement is a conscious attempt at supporting the state governments to prioritise and mainstream the SDGs into their medium and long-term development policies and plans. The year 2021 is a landmark year for us, as we commenced the Second Phase of scaling-up implementation in the Decade of Action for the Global Goals. This will involve strengthening the capacities of state officials to conceptualise, integrate and implement the SDGs at the sub-national level, with the aim of ensuring that No Nigerian is left behind.”

“The achievement of the SDGs is highly dependent on the ability of Sub-national governments to take ownership and embody their vision of the future in concrete actions and initiatives” said the UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative Mr. Mohamed Yahya. “It is in this context that the UNDP alongside the OSSAP-SDGs, is assisting Sub-National Governments in Nigeria by supporting both state and national governments to align their development strategies and programmes with the SDGs.

The programme on Advocacy, Sensitization and Capacity Building at the Sub-national level in Nigeria is being organised by OSSAP-SDGs, in collaboration with UNDP.

Building on the foundation which has been laid at the national level, the workshops will serve as key first steps in strengthening SDG-Based Development planning at the state level in Nigeria.

Stakeholders from the Federal Capital and from each state in Nigeria were represented in Abuja n the strategic programme.

The first stream with participants will be took place from 7-10 June, while the second stream takes place in the ensuing week from 14-16 June, 2021.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted during the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, 2015. With the adoption of the SDGs, world leaders have set bold and ambitious targets for an inclusive, prosperous, equitable, just, and peaceful world.

Indeed, this vision is underpinned by the Five Pillars of sustainable development – people, peace, prosperity, partnership, and planet (5Ps). Brought together, the SDGs are a Universal call to action to end poverty, safeguard the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030.

